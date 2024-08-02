Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 202.53 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.97.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,208.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,208.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

