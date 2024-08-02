Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 961 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after buying an additional 254,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,934,000 after buying an additional 294,484 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,459.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,916 shares of company stock valued at $11,933,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCP. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

