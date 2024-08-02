Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 570,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 450,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

