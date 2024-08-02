Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alico worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Alico by 80.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alico during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. Alico had a net margin of 99.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Alico’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

