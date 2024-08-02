Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,592,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,692.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 944,658 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

