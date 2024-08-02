Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $120.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $122.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

