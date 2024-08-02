Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after acquiring an additional 825,394 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,676,000. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 605,469 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,097,000 after acquiring an additional 438,469 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 4.2 %

SIMO stock opened at $69.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.53.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

