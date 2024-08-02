Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $20,460,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.