Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Coupang by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $2,087,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 751,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,617,066. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,012.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.