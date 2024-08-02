Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in IQVIA by 28.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 42,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.56.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $246.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.05. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

