Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $103,000 Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Workiva by 15.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 209,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 58.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Stock Down 1.7 %

WK opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

