Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $109,000 Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Okta by 265.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Okta by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Okta by 14.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 229,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Okta by 109.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,256 shares of company stock valued at $34,154,578. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.