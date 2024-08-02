Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $270,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 268.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 102,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 108,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 72,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.3% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

