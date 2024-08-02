Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $166,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

