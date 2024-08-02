Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $183,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

