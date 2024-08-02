Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its position in shares of PDD by 556.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of PDD by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,248,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of PDD by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,408,000 after acquiring an additional 97,648 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $127.82 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.