Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $206,000 Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 136,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,703 shares of company stock worth $5,059,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

