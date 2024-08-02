Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $69,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $68,677,000. Natixis raised its position in Global Payments by 830.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 526,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 267.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 493,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 3.5 %

Global Payments stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.