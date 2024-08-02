Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Landstar System by 2.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Landstar System by 445.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 30,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 72.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSTR opened at $186.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $203.19.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 20.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

