Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

