Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of American States Water by 7.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 74,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $632,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American States Water by 193.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

