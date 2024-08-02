Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $198,916,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,594,000 after purchasing an additional 575,123 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,504,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,784,000 after purchasing an additional 123,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

