Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $382,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $89,266,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after purchasing an additional 783,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $42.15.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

