Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $81,000 Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

KLG opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

KLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

