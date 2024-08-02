Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $77.98 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $101.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

