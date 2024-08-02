Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

