Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $124,000 in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 100,579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,617 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

