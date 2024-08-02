Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $381,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock

YUMC stock opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

Yum China Profile

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

