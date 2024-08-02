Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 367,201 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 632,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.