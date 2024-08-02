Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $145.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.83.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

