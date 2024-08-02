Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,625 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Constellium Stock Performance

Constellium stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

