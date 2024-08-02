Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in argenx by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 667,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,766,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of argenx stock opened at $516.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 0.64. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $532.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.37.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

