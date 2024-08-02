Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after buying an additional 523,432 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 118,473 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JFrog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in JFrog by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,543,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

JFrog Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of FROG stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $930,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,657,242 shares in the company, valued at $247,849,119.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,764. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.