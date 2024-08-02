Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 99,516 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SID shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 0.7 %

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1395 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 300.03%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

