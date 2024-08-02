Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $735,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

