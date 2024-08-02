Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 951.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLX. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 351.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $75.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,853.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $711,835.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,853.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.