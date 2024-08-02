Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $615,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,807,000 after buying an additional 164,334 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,627,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 190,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,223,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,070,000 after buying an additional 764,500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,681,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,849,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.