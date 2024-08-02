Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1,165.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 162,549 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Lazard by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $49.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

