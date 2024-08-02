Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1,426.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

