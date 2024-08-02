Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,732 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after acquiring an additional 212,837 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $20,417,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

