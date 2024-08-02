Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,924 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $95,764,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,042,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $171.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $179.93. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

