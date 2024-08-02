Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 214 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

BeiGene Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $162.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $219.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,517 shares of company stock worth $1,190,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.