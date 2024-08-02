Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,344 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,399,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2,642.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $752.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

