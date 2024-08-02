Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,253 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $836,000.

Get VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.36.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.