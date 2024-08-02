Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,625 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in OneMain by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Down 7.1 %

OMF stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

