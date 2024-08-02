Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,237 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pearson by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Pearson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSO stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

