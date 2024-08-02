Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after acquiring an additional 876,413 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $76.31 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

