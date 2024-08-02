Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $175,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Council LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 280,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 149,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.97.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

