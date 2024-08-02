Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 566,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $238,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53,080 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 52,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $417.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.33.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

