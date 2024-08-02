Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $201.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as high as $187.72 and last traded at $187.69, with a volume of 77383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.82.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.
About Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
Featured Stories
